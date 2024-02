February 26, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The ‘prachara ratham’ of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam will conduct ‘Kalyanotsavam’ at Sri Sundara Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Sriramgiri village in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district on March 3. The event is part of a spiritual campaign being organised by Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, popularly known as Bhadradri, in various tribal villages in the neighbouring State.