Bhadradri temple yet to receive formal invitation for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

January 20, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Special rituals lined up for the day of consecration of Ayodhya temple at the 17th century temple in Bhadrachalam

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Special rituals are lined up at historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam town, popularly known as ‘Dakshin Ayodhya’ has lined up a host of special pujas and rituals coinciding with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

A shoba yatra and recital of Ramayana among other programmes are scheduled to be held at the temple on Monday.

However, the 17th century Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam, had not received any formal invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration from the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust till Saturday evening, temple sources said.

Sources added that some devotees distributed pamphlets published by the organisers of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram temple among the staff at the office of the temple executive officer in Bhadrachalam a few days ago.

The temple authorities were not available for their comments.

