GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhadradri temple yet to receive formal invitation for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Special rituals lined up for the day of consecration of Ayodhya temple at the 17th century temple in Bhadrachalam

January 20, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Special rituals are lined up at historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

Special rituals are lined up at historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam town, popularly known as ‘Dakshin Ayodhya’ has lined up a host of special pujas and rituals coinciding with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

A shoba yatra and recital of Ramayana among other programmes are scheduled to be held at the temple on Monday.

However, the 17th century Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam, had not received any formal invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration from the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust till Saturday evening, temple sources said.

Sources added that some devotees distributed pamphlets published by the organisers of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram temple among the staff at the office of the temple executive officer in Bhadrachalam a few days ago.

The temple authorities were not available for their comments.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.