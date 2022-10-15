Bhadradri temple to remain closed during partial solar eclipse

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam will remain closed during the partial solar eclipse on October 25.

According to a press release, the portals of the temple will be closed at 10 a.m., soon after the Nitya Kalyanam and Sudarshana Homam. The temple doors will be opened at 7.15 p.m. the same day after the end of the Pakshika Surya Grahanam for Samprokshana, Shanti Homam, and other purification rituals.

Devotees will be allowed a darshan of the temple deity from the next day (October 26) as usual, in accordance with the daily schedule.