Bhadradri temple open from today

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 October 2020 23:34 IST

The annual religious fete – Sarannavaratri Utsavam - will be held at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, popularly known as “Bhadradri”, in Bhadrachalam town from October 17 to 25. Vijaya Dashami (Dasara) festival will be celebrated at the temple on October 26.

“Sankshepa Ramayana Havanam, Purnahuti, Maha Pattabishekam, Vijaya Yatra, Sami Puja, Ayudha Puja and Srirama Leela Mahotsavam will mark Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the shrine,” a press release issued by the temple authorities, said.

The Sarannavaratri Utsavam will feature a host of special rituals such as Ashta Lakshmi Alankarams and Sri Ramayana Parayanotsavalu, among others for nine days starting from October 17.

“Sabari Smruthi Yatra” will be conducted in adherence to the COVID-19 norms at the temple complex on October 31.

Meanwhile, the arjitha sevas/pujas will resume at the historical Bhadradri shrine in compliance with the prescribed COVID-19 protocols from October 5 (Monday).

Temple sources said the stipulated number of devotees will be allowed to perform the arjitha sevas/pujas in strict conformity to the physical distancing norms at any given point of time to avoid crowding.