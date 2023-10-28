ADVERTISEMENT

Bhadradri temple closed for partial lunar eclipse

October 28, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated October 29, 2023 08:39 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Lunar eclipse is seen in the sky. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The portals of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam were closed on Saturday evening in view of partial lunar eclipse.

The temple will be reopened for darshan early on Sunday morning after conducting “Samprokshana” and other purification rituals at 4 am, temple sources said.

Earlier in the day, Sabari Smruti Yatra  was organised at the temple complex amid traditional fervour.

The annual event was held in memory of Sabari, the tribal devotee known for her unflinching devotion to Lord Rama, an important character in the epic Ramayana.

The event featured “Giri Pradakshina” at the temple complex. Clad in their traditional attire, a group of tribal artistes danced to folk songs to the accompaniment of traditional drum beats during the religious procession.

