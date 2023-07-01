Bhadradri Kothagudem ZP chairman quits BRS, to join Congress

July 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Bhadradri Kothagudem Zilla Parishad chairman and former Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah is all set to return to the Congress’ fold on July 2.

He has resigned from the BRS expressing his disenchantment with the ruling dispensation over what he called its “failure” to realise aspirations of people of Telangana for ‘neellu, nidhulu, niyamakalu’.

It may be mentioned that Mr.Komaraiah had quit the Congress and joined the TRS (BRS) in September 2014, a few months after his victory from Yellandu ST-reserved Assembly constituency, which he had won on the Congress ticket.

He unsuccessfully contested from Yellandu constituency in 2018 Assembly polls on the TRS ticket.

Mr.Komaraiah, a senior Adivasi leader from Yellandu constituency, has been actively touring the district along with former Khammam MP and suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as part of “Athmeeya Sammelanams” for the past several months.

Addressing a press conference in Yellandu on Saturday, Mr.Komaraiah said he, along with a host of local body elected representatives from the five mandals of the constituency, will join the Congress in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Khammam on Sunday. More than 50 sarpanches, 26 MPTC members and several other functionaries of various political parties will follow suit.