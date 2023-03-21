Bhadradri being spruced up for annual mega religious event

March 21, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam has been spruced up for the Vasantha Paksha Pushkarotsavams slated to begin on Wednesday coinciding with Ugadi.

The annual mega religious event will feature Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on March 30 and Sri Rama Samrajya Pushkara Pattabishekotsavam on March 31, as part of Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams.

Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure proper amenities to devotees who were expected to throng the temple town in large numbers to participate in the annual religious fete.

Plans were afoot to prepare 200 quintals of ‘talambralu’ (rice mixed with vermilion, turmeric, saffron, gulal and other scented ingredients) for use in the Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and distribution among devotees through the sale counters on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Arrangements were made to home deliver the ‘talambralu’ through the TSRTC’s cargo and parcel service on payment of the prescribed amount, temple sources said.

The TSRTC has drawn up plans to operate around 400 additional buses to Bhadrachalam from various parts of the State to cater to the rush of devotees during the ensuing Sri Rama Navami festival.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a review meeting on the arrangements for the Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams with the officials in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The meeting finalised sector-wise arrangements including an elaborate bandobust plan at Midhila stadium, the venue of celestial wedding and Lord Rama’s coronation ceremony to be held on March 30 and 31 respectively.

The devotees can book the sector-wise tickets online through the temple website www.bhadrachalamonline.com. For further details, contact 08743 232428 during office hours.