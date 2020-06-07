Hyderabad

Bhadradi to reopen after more than two months

The Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

| Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Devotees to be allowed into the temple only after undergoing the mandatory thermal screening

The portals of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple dating back to the 17th century in Bhadrachalam will be reopened for darshan, after the coronavirus-forced break of nearly 80 days, on June 8.

The shrine, popularly known as Bhadradri, will be thrown open for devotees at 6.30 a.m. on Monday in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol. The devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the temple deity only after undergoing the mandatory thermal screening. The temple authorities have procured five thermal scanners for this purpose.

Wearing face masks is mandatory for entering into the temple and no one will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. Devotees should bring documents to prove their age along with them, temple sources said.

All other special pujas including the Arjita Sevas (paid services) will remain suspended as per the lockdown norms, sources added.

However, the online facility will be available for the devotees desirous of getting pujas performed on their behalf without their presence by the priests at the temple. Online bookings for various pujas can be done through https://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/ and “T App Folio,” sources added.

The temple will remain open for darshan from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. daily from Monday.

Circles were drawn in the queue lines to ensure compliance of physical distancing norms and the entire precincts of the temple were sanitised.

A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee the strict implementation of the preventive measures against COVID-19 on the premises of the temple

Comments
