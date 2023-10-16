ADVERTISEMENT

Bhadrachalam former MLA Kunja Satyavathi dies at 52

October 16, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State secretary and former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Satyavathi died of a suspected heart attack in Bhadrachalam in the wee hours of Monday. She was 52.

She reportedly suffered severe chest pain at her residence in the temple town shortly after Sunday midnight. She was rushed to a private hospital in the town, where she died a short while later, sources said.

Ms. Satyavathi represented the ST-reserved Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency from 2009 to 2014. She had won the seat on Congress ticket. She joined the BJP in 2017 and unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The untimely death of Ms. Satyavathi, considered as the BJP’s potential candidate for the Bhadrachalam Assembly seat in the next month’s Assembly polls, left the local party cadre in a state of shock.

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the death of Ms. Satyavathi and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US