Bhadrachalam former MLA Kunja Satyavathi dies at 52

October 16, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

BJP State secretary and former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Satyavathi died of a suspected heart attack in Bhadrachalam in the wee hours of Monday. She was 52.

She reportedly suffered severe chest pain at her residence in the temple town shortly after Sunday midnight. She was rushed to a private hospital in the town, where she died a short while later, sources said.

Ms. Satyavathi represented the ST-reserved Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency from 2009 to 2014. She had won the seat on Congress ticket. She joined the BJP in 2017 and unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

The untimely death of Ms. Satyavathi, considered as the BJP’s potential candidate for the Bhadrachalam Assembly seat in the next month’s Assembly polls, left the local party cadre in a state of shock.

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the death of Ms. Satyavathi and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

