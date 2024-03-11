GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhadrachalam ASP hit by car in ministers’ convoy

March 11, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paritosh Pankaj suffered minor injuries after a vehicle in the convoy of ministers hit him during Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Bhadrachalam town on Monday afternoon.

Sources said the incident took place at the Agriculture Market Committee office in the temple town.

Mr. Pankaj was supervising the bandobust and traffic arrangements at an arch on the main road when a car in the ministers’ convoy hit him from behind. The injured ASP was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to Hyderabad for further treatment.

