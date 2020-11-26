Beware of political tourists: KTR

‘Gandipet reservoir was built in 1920, and after 100 years, another reservoir is coming up’

Terming the visiting the BJP leaders for GHMC election campaign as political tourists, TRS working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao asked people to decide whether they would trust them or those who stand by through thick and thin.

Focussing his attack on the BJP during his roadshows in the divisions falling under Malkajgiri, Serilingampally and Rajendra Nagar constituencies on Thursday, he said there is no problem with the BJP leaders visiting Hyderabad but it would have been better had they come during the floods as well.

At the same time, he wished they came with the ₹1,350 crore financial package sought by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for flood victims, in letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Repeatedly asking people whether they trusted the TRS that ensures law and order and peace in the city resulting in attraction of huge investments or the BJP that had only religious divisions on their minds.

He asked people to raise hands if they had received ₹15 lakh promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2014 Parliament elections. “If you have not received, you should vote for TRS,” he said.

Stating the Chief Minister as a visionary and futuristic whose heart is on Telangana’s development, he said who else would have thought about building the Keshavapur reservoir to meet the drinking water needs of the city. Gandipet reservoir was built in 1920, and after 100 years, another reservoir is coming up. No leader thought about the increasing population in Hyderabad and its expansion.

Assuring that the flood relief of ₹ 10,000 would resume after the GHMC elections, he said so far 6.5 lakh families were given financial assistance of ₹10,000 during the heavy rains in Hyderabad.

He blamed the opposition leaders for writing to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to stop the assistance. “The same people promise to give ₹25,000 and that is just cheating people,” he said.

KTR on BJP manifesto

Earlier in a tweet loaded with sarcasm, the Minister took a dig at the BJP manifesto saying they had to use the pictures of structures constructed during the TRS rule.

‘Dear BJP manifesto writers, Glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS Govt in your GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment to our work,” he said while sarcastically reminding a saying in Hyderabad: nakhal maarne ke liye bhi akhal rehna (You even need to be smart to copy).