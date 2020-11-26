Beware of insane leaders: KTR

Hyderabad

26 November 2020 00:02 IST

TRS working president reacts to MIM leader’s challenge of removing NTR and PV Samadhis from Hussainsagar

The city is forced to face the brunt of irresponsible rhetoric from some political parties and people should ignore them completely, TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao said.

Referring to the comments made by BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi leading to rise in tempers among their cadre, Mr.Rama Rao urged citizens to be cautious and ignore such provocative statements. “They have no reason to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said while addressing roadshows in Uppal and Chilukanagar.

“Some leaders are stooping down for a few votes and seats. One insane leader says he will break memorials of NTR and PV Narsimha Rao and another insane leader encourages triple riding and promises to pay the challans,” he said referring to statements by Mr Owaisi and Mr Sanjay, respectively. “Hyderabad has been peaceful for the past six years. There has not been a single incident of communal tension. Today, they only want to divide people in the name of religion. I urge you all to not support such parties,” said Mr Rama Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

Criticising national BJP leaders campaigning in Hyderabad for GHMC elections, he said they were welcome but it would have been much better if they had visited when the city was facing heavy rains and floods. “Since they are in the city now, they can visit Durgam Cheruvu bridge, Annapurna Centres, and Basti Dawakhanas too.”

The Minister asked BJP leaders to bring ₹1,350 crore financial assistance for relief measures in rain-affected colonies which Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had requested for in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Terming poll promises of BJP as funny, he said the same leaders halted ₹10,000 money distribution to flood-affected families while promising ₹25,000 for votes.

Earlier, Mr.Rama Rao tweeted that both P.V. Narasimha Rao and N.T. Rama Rao were pride of Telugu people and they were in public life for a long time serving as Prime Minister and Chief Minister respectively. “I condemn the comments of Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi on them and there is no place for such unwanted comments in a democracy,” he said.