Beware! Loud thump can land you in trouble

1,134 cases booked in January against those who modified silencers

Blaring sound of your bike’s modified silencer will land you in trouble as Hyderabad traffic police launched a special drive to book erring motorcycle owners with levy penalties.

An awareness and counselling session was organised by Hyderabad traffic police at KBR Park, and Banjara Hills on Saturday and the violators were apprised of the consequences thereof.

It was part of National Road Safety month.

In January alone, police booked 1,134 cases against the violators for modifying company-fitted silencers.

Counselling with the traffic norms violators, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that such modification causes air and sound pollution.

“Mainly two-wheeler drivers are removing the company fitted silencers and fixing silencers which are emitting more noise causing a lot of irritation and inconvenience to people - especially senior citizens residing near schools and hospitals.

He said that a sound level above 65 decibels is injurious to health and if it clocks 75 decibels, it might cause serious health issues such as hypertension, anxiety and cardiovascular diseases.

As per Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act, any person who violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety and causes noise and air-pollution shall be punishable under the law.

Mr. Kumar said that notices would be issued to the automobile shops and mechanics to stop selling modified silencers and not to fix such tampered silencers to vehicles. Cases will be booked in case they violate the notice, he said.

The first-of-its-kind counselling session was attended by over 200 bikers who modified the silencers. Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police L.S. Chowhan, Additional DCsP A Bhaskar, P Karunakar and other officers also shared their views on the rising menace.