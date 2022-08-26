Beverage start-up sets up plant in State

ADVERTISEMENT

Makers of Groovy Juices have set up a factory in Telangana with an investment of ₹5 crore.

A fully automated 50,000 sq ft manufacturing plant, the new facility in Greater Hyderabad area is the third for the company. It is a smart factory to manufacture 12,000 juice pouches/hour in two price variants – ₹10 and ₹20 per pouch, Enhaz Beverages, the firm behind Groovy Juices, said in a release on Friday.

The beverage start-up plans to set up a dedicated team comprising procurement, research and development, sales and marketing personnel to upscale the quality and innovation. It aims to hire 200 people. Women will constitute 50% of the workforce at the new factory, the firm said.

The firm has infused ₹5 crore to set up the plant and plans to invest an additional ₹15 crore over 12 months to expand presence in south and east India ad launch six new flavours. This is the third plant of the firm, with Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand hosting one each.