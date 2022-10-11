Beverage giant arm HCCB, TASK join hands to skill college students

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 11, 2022 19:08 IST

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) have entered into an MoU to help college students in the State acquire job skills.

Under the association, they will jointly work towards training 10,000 college students from Telangana in the next two years. Senior executives of HCCB, which is the bottling arm of beverage giant Coca-Cola in India, and TASK launched the initiative in the presence of Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, said a release from the office of the Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Tuesday.

As many as 70% of the beneficiaries of the programme will be from rural areas and the rest from urban areas. A kick off training session on Tuesday saw participation of over 100 college students gaining insights on essentials skills.

Under the MoU, training sessions for students from urban areas will be held virtually, while those for students from rural areas will be held in physical classrooms. TASK will work on creating batches of students, identifying locations for the classroom sessions and the calendar for these training sessions. HCCB will work towards developing the content, identifying the trainers, conducting the ‘Train the Trainers’ programme to create and expand a pool of expert trainers and conducting the virtual and physical classroom sessions, the release said.

Earlier this year, HCCB and Telangana government entered into long-term strategic partnerships for capacity building in water and solid waste management and for skill building to promote employment.

