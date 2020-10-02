Betting racket busted, 4 arrested

Hyderabad

02 October 2020 22:48 IST

Sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) busted a cricket betting racket operating from Indrapuri Railway Colony in Marredpally and apprehended four persons.

The accused were betting under main bookie Remmy of Nagpur, and accepting the amount directly and indirectly over cellphones from punters for the ongoing IPL 2020 cricket matches, inspector K. Nageswar Rao said.

Khimani Saleem (41), a bookie, Anwar Akbar Khoja (44), a sub-bookie, and punters Sandeep Agarwal and Kontham Abhilash, are residents of Marredpally.

Police seized ₹1.5 lakh betting amount, four mobile phones, a TV set and other material from their possession.

“After collecting money from punters, Saleem used to send them to the main bookie through google pay, Paytm or PhonePe,” Mr. Rao said, adding that Saleem had at least 15 punters in his group.

The arrested accused along with the seized material were handed over to Marredpally police for further investigation.