Bentall procedure performed on 35-year-old patient

May 24, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated May 25, 2023 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeons at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, have successfully performed a life-saving Bentall procedure on a 35-year-old patient.

The patient, Ramisetty Annamma Naidu, hailing from Suryapet, was brought to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Following clinical examination, the doctors came to a conclusion that the patient was suffering from Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder.

Dr Rajesh Deshamukh, senior cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, said: “The procedure took about 5 to 6 hours to complete and involved the removal of diseased aortic valve, aortic root and part of the ascending aorta. Bleeding is a major risk in this surgery but the patient did not require blood transfusion during or after the surgery.”

Bentall procedure is a complex open heart cardiac surgery used to treat combined disease of aortic valve and ascending aorta.

