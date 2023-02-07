Bengaluru startup to provide AI solution for potholes in city 

February 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has declared RoadMetrics, a Bengaluru-based startup, winner of the Mobility AI Grand Challenge.

The challenge, which was announced in partnership with Capgemini in August, is to foster innovation for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The winner will receive mentoring support and up to ₹20 lakh towards a pilot project implementation, T-AIM said in a release on Tuesday.

Specifically, the challenge was to identify novel AI solutions to detect and classify potholes in the city. While nearly 100 applications were received, under the challenge that was open to innovators from across the country, 15 startups were given the opportunity to build a Proof of Concept. Three startups presented their solutions to a jury comprising experts from GHMC, industry and academia.

RoadMetrics on its website said the company has an enterprise grade application and offices in Bengaluru and London. “Our proprietary algorithm uses AI to extract road conditions and street assets,” the startup said. It counts T-Hub, Meity Startup Hub among its investors.

Appreciating the initiative led by T-AIM, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the release said “as AI continues to advance and become more sophisticated, it has the potential to offer innovative solutions to the problems faced by local municipalities... congratulations to the winning startup for presenting a novel AI-based solution to GHMC.”

“The Mobility AI Grand Challenge brought many innovative ideas by the startups,” Anurag Pratap, VP and CSR Leader at Capgemini India said.