Bengaluru photographer arrested for stealing camera and equipment from rental agency in Hyderabad

A photographer from Bengaluru was arrested by the Mirchowk Police for allegedly stealing high-end camera equipment worth ₹9 lakh from a rental company in Hyderabad.

DCP of Hyderabad South Zone Sneha Mehra said that the accused, identified as 41-year-old B. Chalapati, reportedly contacted a camera rental agency, posing as Manoj. “He requested to rent a high-end DSLR camera with a lens for a photoshoot, with a rental charge of ₹9,000 for a day. When he was given the camera and the equipment in Ameerpet on July 25, Rakesh from the agency accompanied him to various locations throughout the city for the photoshoot, including Tank Bund, Jala Vihar, Sanjeevaiah Park, Birla Science Museum, and Salarjung Museum,” explained the DCP.

While Rakesh was busy inside the museum, Chalapati allegedly took the opportunity to steal the camera bag containing lenses, memory cards, batteries, and chargers. “After a complaint, the accused was traced to Bengaluru. However, he was nabbed from MGBS when he came back to sell it at Jagdish Market,” added the officer.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the rental company. “The investigation revealed that Chalapati has a history of criminal activity in Karnataka, including theft, robbery, and cheating cases. He reportedly resorted to theft due to financial difficulties and a recent accident that left him unable to work as a photographer,” concluded the DCP.