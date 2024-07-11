ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-based food delivery executive caught with 11 gm of MDMA in Shamshabad

Published - July 11, 2024 01:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a Bengaluru-based food delivery executive with 11 grams MDMA. Muralidharan was arrested by the police when he was allegedly trying to sell the contraband in Shamshabad, in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The man travelled from Bengaluru to sell MDMA to customers in the city. He was searched and 11 gm of MDMA was found in his inner pocket, a police official said.

Meanwhile, five men were booked by Attapur police when were allegedly trying to sell ganja near Muskh Mahal. A total of 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from them. Further investigation is under way.  

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US