Bengaluru-based food delivery executive caught with 11 gm of MDMA in Shamshabad

Published - July 11, 2024 01:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a Bengaluru-based food delivery executive with 11 grams MDMA. Muralidharan was arrested by the police when he was allegedly trying to sell the contraband in Shamshabad, in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The man travelled from Bengaluru to sell MDMA to customers in the city. He was searched and 11 gm of MDMA was found in his inner pocket, a police official said.

Meanwhile, five men were booked by Attapur police when were allegedly trying to sell ganja near Muskh Mahal. A total of 2.5 kg of ganja was seized from them. Further investigation is under way.  

Hyderabad / Telangana / bengaluru

