‘Beneficiary identification process on’

HYDERABAD

16 September 2020 23:01 IST

The GHMC, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that the revenue reforms undertaken or the shake-up in the Revenue department would not in any way affect selection of beneficiaries for 2BHK houses. The statement issued in the name of the Officer on Special Duty, Housing, admitted that beneficiary selection was not done before grounding the project as required by PM Awas Yojna, but, with no beneficiary contribution component, it was not needed. For completed dwellings in vacant lands, beneficiary identification was undertaken.

