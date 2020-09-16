Hyderabad

‘Beneficiary identification process on’

The GHMC, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that the revenue reforms undertaken or the shake-up in the Revenue department would not in any way affect selection of beneficiaries for 2BHK houses. The statement issued in the name of the Officer on Special Duty, Housing, admitted that beneficiary selection was not done before grounding the project as required by PM Awas Yojna, but, with no beneficiary contribution component, it was not needed. For completed dwellings in vacant lands, beneficiary identification was undertaken.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 11:01:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/beneficiary-identification-process-on/article32623720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story