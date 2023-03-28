Bellampalli MLA denies allegations, sees ‘conspiracy’ to tarnish his image

March 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

An audio clip, posted on social media by a woman organiser of a private dairy, against BRS MLA from Bellampalli Durgam Chinnaiah, created a flutter in Mancherial district, evoking a strong rebuttal from the MLA.

In the audio clip that went viral on Monday, the woman accused Mr Chinnaiah of harassing her for sexual favours, a charge vehemently denied by the latter as totally false and fabricated.

Claiming that she was facing threat to her life for raising her voice against harassment and veiled threats, the woman alleged that she was implicated in false cases and subjected to severe ordeal.

She reiterated her allegations in a video clip that surfaced on various social media platforms on Tuesday, sources said.

In a quick and sharp rebuttal, Mr Chinnaiah said the allegations levelled against him. “She was arrested by the police based on complaints from several aggrieved farmers in a cheating case in January this year,” the MLA said.

She had duped several gullible farmers belonging to Mancherial and Peddapalli districts to the tune of ₹60 lakh-₹ 70 lakh on the pretext of loan deposits for a private dairy unit by projecting it as a lucrative enterprise for farmers,” he charged.

“She is resorting to blackmailing tactics and running a malicious campaign against me at the behest of some of my political rivals of Opposition parties to malign my image,” the MLA said, hinting at seeking legal recourse against those spreading ‘false propaganda’ against him.