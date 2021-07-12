Believers mourn demise of Orthodox Church head

Members of the Malankara Orthodox Church in Hyderabad have condoled the untimely demise of their supreme head, His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulose II Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan. He was 74.

The churches — St. Gregorios Orthodox Cathedral, Gandhinagar; St Andrew’s Valiapally, Secunderabad; St Mary’s Church, RC Puram and St George Church, Jeedimetla — held special prayers in his memory.

The Holy Father has been ailing for more than a year with lung cancer at St Gregorios International Cancer Centre at Parumala which was established on his initiative. His condition worsened a few days before and the end came on Monday morning. Reigning on the Throne of St Thomas for the past more than 10 years, the Catholicos has been very popular among all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He was instrumental in implementing many a welfare and charity projects by the church. The church had introduced widow pension and housing for the poor.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday evening at Catholicate Palace premises at Kottayam.