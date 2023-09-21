Belgium firm Eurofins opens bio-pharma services campus at Genome Valley 

September 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Belgium-headquartered testing services provider to the Life Sciences industry, Eurofins, has opened its bio-pharma services campus comprising about one lakh sq ft of laboratory and office space on 15 acres at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

Second such facility of the company in India, the campus will extend services in discovery chemistry and discovery biology, safety toxicology, bio-analytical services and formulation development to global pharmaceutical companies, Eurofins said following the inauguration of the facility by Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

“As part of ambitious growth plans, Eurofins will be investing around ₹1,000 crore and create employment for around 2,000 people over the years,” the Minister said.

The State government’s vision is to establish Genome Valley as the global valley of growth for innovation and research and development and Eurofins’ inauguration on Thursday marks another milestone in the journey, he said in a release.

The company said that Eurofins is the world leader in providing testing services to Life Sciences and other industries. In India, it provides services to pharmaceutical and agro-sciences companies for their R&D needs through Eurofins Advinus. Regional director of Eurofins Neeraj Garg said that the company identified Hyderabad, and in particular Genome Valley, as an attractive place to invest because of the ecosystem existing in the city and the Ease of Doing Business level.

“The Hyderabad campus will be expanded to become the showcase site for Eurofins in India, encompassing services across the complete Pharma R&D value chain from discovery to development to GMP testing, both for small molecules and large molecules,” Eurofins Advinus managing director Rajiv Malik said.

