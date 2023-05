Belgium Ambassador visits ISB

May 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ambassador of Belgium Didier Vanderhasselt on Monday visited the Indian School of Business (ISB) here. Dean Madan Pillutla and the Ambassador discussed strengthening academic partnerships between the business school and top universities in Belgium, ISB said in a release. ADVERTISEMENT

