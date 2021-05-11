BJP welcomes ‘belated’ lockdown

Vaccination should be stepped up, says Bandi

TS Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said the 10-day lockdown declared by the government to cut the COVID transmission chain was belated but welcome considering that the same was being adhered to by many States after the Centre allowed them to decide independently.

"However, the government should ensure there are no obstacles to testing, medicare, movement of patients and vaccination should be expedited as it is the proven weapon to combat the coronavirus," said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a virtual press conference.

Citizens should not be made to run around for essential medicines, oxygen cylinders or beds during this period and it was the responsibility of the government. “Public and private hospitals’ needs should be fulfilled while the contract workers in the healthcare should be paid salaries on time. I also appeal to the young doctors to serve the needy for the sake of humanity even if they do not trust the government to pay on time,” he said.

The Karimanagar MP found fault with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar declaring there was no shortage of medical infrastructure, medicines or oxygen and questioned why people had been running from pillar to post, from one hospital to another, seeking proper treatment for their kith and kin besides complaints of black marketing and hoarding.

“Instead of peddling lies and fudging figures including deaths, the government should provide factual information so that we can also seek necessary support from the Centre. Let the Chief Minister answer on how he had asked and how material was received from the Centre," he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar reeled out figures to claim that the Centre had supplied 1.20 lakh Remdesivir injections, 30,000 ventilators and permitted five oxygen plants to be established with PM Care funds. “Not a single plant has become functional though permission was given in December last. Ventilators are not being used. What has this government done to save people's lives? Sufficient funds are not being released to the districts to fight this pandemic, The administration wakes up from slumber only when the High Court raps its knuckles. Let the CM call for an all-party meeting, explain the steps taken and take suggestions,” he said.

The government should seriously consider notification of permanent jobs in the healthcare sector to attract youngsters rather than “repeated and failed bid to engage” them on short-term notifications. There should also be no further delay in implementing Arogyasri or Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme to help people tide over the financial stress.