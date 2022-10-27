Bejjanki SI goes ‘berserk’ in Mancherial, arrested

According to sources, Bejjanki Sub-Inspector of Police along with his friends attacked the policemen in ‘inebriated condition’ during a roadside late-night party in Mancherial

The Hindu Bureau MANCHERIAL
October 27, 2022 10:54 IST

Bejjanki Sub-Inspector of Police, Tirupati, of the Siddipet police commissionerate, and his three friends, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault on two policemen on night patrol duty in the district headquarters town of Mancherial on Tuesday night, police said.

They were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a local court, sources said.

According to sources, Tirupati along with his friends allegedly went berserk and attacked the policemen in “inebriated condition” during a roadside late-night party in Mancherial, the district from where he hails.

A home guard suffered a fracture on his wrist and a constable sustained a finger injury in the incident.

The incident created a flutter in the heart of Mancherial town around Tuesday midnight.

Some locals called “Dial 100” and complained against alleged “public nuisance” by a group of around eight members in a “drunken state” on the roadside.

In a swift response, a police patrolling team rushed to the spot.

When the cops reportedly asked Tirupati and his friends to disperse, the latter allegedly attacked police constables on night patrolling duty and damaged their tabs, sources added.

They allegedly fled from the spot leaving behind their car on the roadside.

A case has been registered against Tirupati and his seven friends at the Mancherial three-town police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

