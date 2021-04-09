Begum Bazaar traders to shut shop by 5 p.m. from today

Move to contain the spread of the deadly virus

In the wake of the rising number of COVID cases in Hyderabad, Begum Bazaar, the hub of wholesale and retail trade in the city, will be closed by 5 p.m. starting Friday.

This was announced by the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants’ Association at Begum Bazaar on Thursday.

Mahesh Kumar Gupta of the association said that the shops will be open from 9 a.m. and shutters will be pulled down by 5 p.m. and the same was instructed to the traders.

This self restriction to contain the spread of the deadly virus came days after the State government announced that lockdown would not be imposed in Telangana again. “The decision is for the safety of traders, their employees and customers,” he said.

Earlier, the business hours of the State’s biggest wholesale market was between 10.30 a.m. and 9.30 p.m.

Mr. Kumar asked fellow traders to ensure physical distancing at their establishments and always wear a mask. “If a customer or employee is not wearing a mask, ask them to wear it, and if they don’t have it, provide one,” he said.