Beerpur police step up probe into threat letters in the name of Maoists

May 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Beerpur police have stepped up investigation into the issue of threat letters by unidentified persons to several sarpanches in the mandal in the name of Maoists two days ago.

Some unknown persons have issued letters in the name of CPI (Maoist) Godavari belt area committee to around 15 sarpanches and several other elected representatives of the rural local bodies in Beerpur mandal on Friday accusing them of encroaching forest lands and illegally issuing pattas.

Some of the elected representatives were warned of ‘serious consequences’ if they failed to ‘mend their ways’.

The threat letters created a flutter in Beerpur, the erstwhile stronghold of Naxalites, from where Maoist top leader Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi hails.

Police sources, however, said that the threat letters were fake and issued by some disgruntled elements due to old rivalry or land related disputes to settle personal scores.

‘We have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident,” a police officer said.