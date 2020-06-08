Beedi workers’ union serves strike notice on managements

NIZAMABAD

08 June 2020

Telangana Bahujana Beedi Karmika Sangham (TBBKS) affiliated to Bahujan Labour Trade Union has given a strike notice to Beedi Managements’ Association demanding the implementation of new wage agreement for beedi rollers and packers as the old one came to an end on May 31.

The TBBKS leaders led by its president S. Sidhiramulu handed over the demand notice to the Beedi Manufacturers’ Association president Sriprakash at the association office at Gajulpet here on Monday.

Mr. Sidhiramulu said that the biennial old agreement came to an end, and hence the association needs to enter into a new agreement with the beedi workers. He said that the workers were demanding payment of ₹400 for rolling 1,000 beedis and for packers there must be 75 per cent hike on the present pay or ₹24,000 fixed salary per month.

The other demands included equal payment for equal work, payment of ₹20,000 for monthly wage for batti and chatan and other category workers and ₹20,000 compensation for all category employees for the lockdown period.

Work guarantee for 26 days, supply of sufficient tendu leaves for 1,000 beedies, provision of PF and ESI facilities and wages as per the G.O. 41 are also among their demands.