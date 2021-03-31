Beautiful to be alive, says Anupam Kher

HYDERABAD

31 March 2021

Actor addresses FLO annual general session

Actor Anupam Kher, who is an author and a motivational speaker too, has said time management is never going to be an issue as long as the work being pursued is close to the heart.

“I love life [it is] beautiful to be alive... feel that I can do so many things in a day,” he said, addressing members of FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) and YFLO members at their annual general session on Tuesday.

Stating that work rejuvenates him, Mr.Kher reminisced that his grandfather used to say that a busy man has time for everything.

“I have never taken an off... when you enjoy something you don’t need an off,” he said.

Titled ‘The Power of Positivity’, the interaction with the versatile actor, which was moderated by Usharani Manne and Apurva Jain, chairpersons of FLO and YFLO respectively, left the audience spellbound. Speaking on his childhood in a 14-member household with his father as the lone bread winner, initial struggle to get work as an actor in movies, to how important it was to make choices close to the heart and working despite a health condition, Mr.Kher touched upon various aspects to demonstrate his resolve to emerge successful against odds.

“I am an eternal optimist,” he said, adding “life is about how we find our courage”.