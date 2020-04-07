Beating lock down blues, farmer couple delivers farm-fresh vegetables at doorsteps

Call it serendipity. Last week, Tadisina Laya and Dushyanth Reddy, a farmer couple from a village near Siddipet, about 100 km from here, were driving to their farm when they learnt that prices of vegetables have plummeted with big retail chains like Reliance and Big Basket - to whom they were supplying their produce earlier - offering just ₹ 20 a kg for some vegetables for which the going price was ₹ 50 a kg just a few days ago.

Then they came up with the idea of supplying vegetables at the doorstep of households during this lockdown time.

Plunging prices

“At ₹ 20 a kg, we can’t even meet the production cost. So, we thought why can’t we collect vegetables from farmers of nearby villages and deliver them to households in Hyderabad. This way, both farmers and consumers will be benefitted,” Ms. Laya Reddy told The Hindu on the logic behind their ‘Farm to Home’ initiative, launched two days ago.

The couple, who grow vegetables in 14 acres of their 30-acre agricultural land wasted no time in putting their idea into practice. They contacted some other farmers growing different types of vegetables and made Siddipet as the collection point from where they could transport the produce to the city.

A veg platter

They came up with a combo pack idea estimated to be sufficient for a small family for a week. The goodie pack contains 1 kg of onions, 500 gm potatoes, 1 kg tomatoes, 1 kg ladies finger, 500 gm ivy gourd, 250 gm broad beans, 500 gm ridge gourd, 500 gm carrots, 500 gm bitter gourd, 500 gm cucumbers, 500 gm green chillies, six small bundles of spinach, two bundles of coriander, two bundles of mint leaves, one bottle gourd and two drumsticks.

And the price? ₹ 300. Minor changes will be done in the combo depending on the availability of vegetables. But there’s a small rider. A minimum order of 40 packs for delivering at any colony, apartment complex or community. Orders can be placed over phone, SMS or What’App.

Bumper response

After working out the combo pack, What’sApp messages were sent to three of their cousins. “The same day we received 10,000 responses,” she said.

Two days ago, first day of the vegetables delivery, “we have received orders for 800 packets but have been able to supply only 600 packs due to lack of sufficient vegetables,” Ms. Laya Reddy said. The vegetables are being delivered by two mini trucks, each with a capacity to carry 200-220 packets.

The initiative was not without its initial hiccups - there was a delay in supply. “We also could not supply all the items mentioned in the list as some vegetables were not sufficiently available,” she said.

Pay only if satisfied

Now the couple is working on the negative and positive feed back it has received, and is trying to remove the bottlenecks. They have decided to resend vegetables to the same customers, free of cost. “They can pay only if they are satisfied with the vegetables supplied. If not no,” Ms. Laya Reddy averred.

Going forward, the couple wants to continue the ‘Farm to Home’ idea even after the lockdown - if the customers are happy. With this in mind, they are trying to rope in more farmers from the present 20-25, and scale up the operation.