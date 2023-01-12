Be wary of divisive forces whipping up communal passions: KCR

January 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/MAHABUBABAD

Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned people to be wary of “divisive elements” trying to whip up communal passions with nefarious motives for selfish political ends.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Mr. Rao said, “Divisive politics would prove detrimental to communal harmony, which could result in a Taliban-like scenario in the country. It may further vitiate the atmosphere leading to stoppage of investments and functioning of industries.”

Mr. Rao was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) at the district headquarters town of Kothagudem in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

“All the progressive forces including youth and intellectuals should come forward to save the country from these communal elements,” he said, adding that people of Telangana with a rich history of mass movements should play a key role in spreading harmony across the country.

Referring to the ensuing maiden public meeting of the BRS slated to be held in Khammam on January 18, he said, Chief Ministers of various States are scheduled to attend the meeting.

Peace and harmony are the basic prerequisite for development, he noted, saying that Telangana emerged as a torch-bearer in implementing an array of landmark welfare and development schemes.

He said, “Telangana is ahead of all other States in crucial spheres including the growth of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), per captia income, per capita power consumption and provision of tapped drinking water supply. The GSDP of Telangana was ₹ 5 lakh crore in 2014 and it increased to ₹ 11.54 crore in 2022.

“Telangana alone had lost ₹ 3 lakh crore due to the lopsided policies of the BJP-led Central government,” he charged, accusing the persons at the helm in the Centre of making hollow claims on development, leaving the conducive agro-climatic conditions, abundant water sources in the country, grossly underutilised.

The Chief Minister announced ₹ 40 crore each to Kothagudem and Palvancha municipalities and ₹ 25 crore each to Manuguru and Yellandu municipalities from the Chief Minister’s special grant for various development works in the civic bodies. He also sanctioned ₹ 10 lakh each to as many as 481 gram panchayats in the predominantly tribal majority district.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the IDOC in the district headquarters town of Mahabubabad.

Later, addressing a public meeting, he said a government engineering college would be set up in Mahabubabad in the next academic year.

The number of government medical colleges has gone up from five to 33, one each in all the districts including Mahabubabad in Telangana, he said, adding that the State government accorded top priority to develop the tribal majority district of Mahabubabad.

