Be ready to seize opportunities, IT Minister urges software firms, startups  

Published - September 21, 2024 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu inaugurating the facility of Vaaluka Solutions in Hyderabad on Friday. 

Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu inaugurating the facility of Vaaluka Solutions in Hyderabad on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the semiconductor sector set for massive growth, software firms and startups need to be prepared to seize opportunities that align with the industry’s growing needs, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu underscored on Friday.

The Minister was participating in the inauguration of Vaaluka Solutions’ expansion unit in Hitec City. Expressing satisfaction at the firm expanding operations, he said the investment would further contribute to enhancing the image of Telangana as a favourable destination for technological innovation and business growth.

The expansion project would contribute to job creation. Vaaluka that currently has 50 employees plans to hire 300 people over the next year and have a headcount of 500 employees within two years. He expressed hope that the expanded facility would strengthen the company’s capabilities in semiconductor design, development and testing and helping it meet the growing demand for cutting-edge technological solutions.

CEO Sunil Kumar Jasti said the expanded facility would focus on developing advanced solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G.

