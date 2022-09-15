Be ready to face challenges: Harvard Professor in GITAM Hyderabad

Students urged to be ready to face Global warming

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD:
September 16, 2022 03:26 IST

Steve Jarding addressing the students at GITAM in Sangareddy district on September 15, 2022.

The biggest challenge facing the world now was beyond the understanding of the people of the 20th century, educator, communication expert and an international political consultant Steve Jarding said.

Steve Jarding addressing the students at GITAM in Sangareddy district on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Addressing students of GITAM Deemed to be University in Hyderabad on Thursday, Mr. Jarding urged the students to get ready for the challenges of the 21st Century. He cautioned about the spread of global warming that was ravaging the world . He gave the example of the Brazilian rainforest which was the supplier of the world’s 25 % of oxygen is now being reduced for mining and other industrial purposes. Mr. Steve Jarding served as faculty of Harvard University and is an educator, a communications expert, and an international political consultant.

“By 2030, the world would be dominated by four powers — China, the United States of America, the European States and India. Come forward and take the lead to address the global issues that are faced now and safeguard the future. If not, Global warming would turn into the biggest threat and would lead to the submergence of islands and would cause a huge inflow of refugee population,” Mr. Jarding warned.

He expressed confidence that the future generation with their good knowledge would take a pledge to address these problems by preserving resources. He recalled Gandhi’s idea of sustainability and termed it a great lesson for the future.

Pro vice-chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, D. S. Rao, associate director, School of Technology, N.Seetharamaiah, founding director of the Kautilya School of Public Policy Sridhar Pabbisetty, director of the School of Architecture Sunil Kumar and others were present.

