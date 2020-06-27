Be prepared to control locust attack, Agriculture dept. tells Collectors

With the threat of locust attack from the neighbouring Maharashtra in the bordering districts of Telangana still persisting, the Agriculture Department wanted the Collectors of nine border districts to position the required plant protection chemicals and personal protective equipment kits to control the possible attack of locust swarms.
Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy issued orders on Saturday asking the the District Collectors of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Sangareddy to purchase plant protection chemicals and PPE kits costing ₹5.95 lakh each from the Disaster Management Funds since the threat of locust attack is still persisting.
Along with the purchase of material, the nine Collectors have also been told to take other necessary measures to detect the entry of locust swarms into State and act upon immediately to control their spread further. They have also been asked to instruct the officials concerned to maintain the kits properly till their need arises.
