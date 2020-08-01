Be more vigilant, Kishan tells people

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) COVID care centre and hospital at Gachibowli here on Saturday, inspected the infrastructure and interacted with patients.
After going round the hospital, he held a review meeting with doctors and staff to take stock of the situation. Later, he visited Ayurvedic Hospital at Erragadda and interacted with COVID warriors, doctors and healthcare workers, and people visiting the centre for tests.
The Union Minister inspected the facilities available for COVID patients at Gandhi Hospital. He then interacted with patients, doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare workers to know the current state of affairs, including availability of beds and medicines, there.
Speaking after the visit to hospitals, the Union Minister stressed the need for tracing, testing and treatment on a large scale to combat the pandemic. He cautioned people that coronavirus infection would be more severe in the coming days.
Advising people to be more cautious on the spread of coronavirus in the coming days, Mr. Kishan Reddy said since there was no cure for COVID, the only way left was to be safe by following the rules and regulations informed by the State and Central Governments from time to time to keep coronavirus at bay.
