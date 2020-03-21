Be cautious but don’t panic: TS Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called upon people to be cautious and courageous but not panic in facing the COVID-19 threat which has created a global scare.

Addressing mediapersons at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a “valuable message to countrymen” on Thursday evening with a parental concern to protect every citizen from the deadly coronavirus.

Both the Centre and State were taking measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and the Prime Minister’s words encouraged one and all to face the situation, she said. The present generations are facing almost a biological war, she added.

In accordance with the call given by Mr. Modi to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 from 7 a.m to 9 p.m and to show appreciation and gratitude to doctors, medical personnel and employees of essential services fighting the COVID-19 attack, Raj Bhavan would also observe curfew and clap or ring bells at 5 p.m.

Ms. Soundararajan said the WHO had given an advisory of preventive measures and governments were taking measures to curb the spread of the virus. “Those who can be at home, stay back and work from home and be thankful to the staff who work for us in the public spaces. Those coming from overseas should be careful for 14 days,” she said.Calling upon people not to panic but be cautious, she said, “Wash your hands and maintain social distance. In case of doubt about symptoms, consult the doctor.”