Be careful while voting in civic elections: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to think twice before casting their vote in municipal elections stating that they should keep in mind who would address their problems.

Participating in an election campaign held at Tellapur on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that one should not get carried away by the promises made by others and instead think who can work for the people and be with them.

“Vote for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and get the things done. Whom do you need? Those who distribute money or those who will work for you?” asked Mr Harish Rao stating that the drainage problem at Tellapur will be addressed immediately once the TRS is elected in municipal elections. He promised to take personal responsibility for that.

“We are extending Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak. The Government hospital at Patancheru was developed and KCR Kits are being distributed. Railway station issue at Tellapur will be addressed shortly after speaking to the General Manager. 40,000 double bedroom houses are under construction and would be handed over to the beneficiaries shortly. Tellapur received best panchayat award in the past and it should become the best municipality,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister said that both the Congress and the BJP have no space in the district. He has announced that ‘Pattana Pragathi’ would be held across the State after municipal polls.