Be a part of Telangana’s growth story, KTR to Indian diaspora 

January 16, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has called upon the Indian diaspora to join hands with Telangana government for the State to progress further.

The Minister, speaking at a ‘Meet and Greet’ programme organised by the diaspora in Zurich on Sunday, said this highlighting the “astounding progress” achieved by Telangana since the State’s inception in 2014 and the holistic development model being pursued.

Mr. Rao, who is leading an official delegation to the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, addressed the non-resident Indians before heading to the Forum. Indians living in Switzerland, U.K., Denmark, Germany, Norway, and a few other countries attended the programme. Earlier, he was accorded a grand welcome by the NRIs at Zurich airport, the Minister’s office said.

From the sharp increase in paddy production in the State to the IT exports that have moved up from ₹57,000 crore to ₹1.83 lakh crore over eight years, the growth in per capita income from ₹1.24 lakh to ₹2.78 lakh in the same period to the various policy measures of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, the Minister underlined various aspects.

Mr. Rao urged the NRIs to be the State’s goodwill ambassador, participate in government’s programmes like Mana Ooru - Mana Badi and promote Telangana and India. Urging them to be part of the State’s growth story, he promised support even to those considering small investments in the State and creating jobs. BRS Switzerland unit president Sridhar Gande and representatives of Telugu communities welcomed him.