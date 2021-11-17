Hyderabad

BDL signs contract with Airbus

N.P. Diwakar, director (technical) BDL and Arnal Didier Dominique, senior vice-president Airbus Defense and Space, S.A.U. signing a contract in Hyderabad on Wednesday.  

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed an export contract for ‘Counter Measures Dispensing System’ (CMDS) with aircraft manufacturer Airbus Defense & Space, Spain on Wednesday. Under the contract, BDL will supply its in-house developed CMDS to Airbus.

The contract, which is valued at US$ 21 million approximately, was signed by BDL director (technical) N.P. Diwakar, and senior vice-president Airbus Defense and Space, S.A.U., Arnal Didier Dominique, at Bengaluru, said a press release.

BDL is expanding its footprints in the global market by offering its products to friendly foreign nations in tune with the policies of the government aimed towards ‘ease of doing business’ with foreign countries.

It is offering Akash weapon system (surface-to-air missile), Astra weapon system (air-to-air missile), smart anti-airfield weapon & Helina (air-to-surface weapon), light weight torpedo and heavy weight torpedo (underwater weapons), counter measures dispensing system and anti-submarine warfare suite (counter measure systems) and anti-tank guided missiles namely Nag, Konkurs - M & MILAN - 2T, for exports.


