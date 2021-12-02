BDL signs ₹471.41 crore contract with Indian Army

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 20:03 IST

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Indian Army signed a contract worth ₹471.41 crore for refurbishment of IGLA - 1M missiles. After the refurbishment, a fresh lease of life will be given to the missile for 10 years with the contract signed in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In addition to carrying out refurbishment, the public sector defence unit also deals with manufacture and supply of guided missiles and associated equipment, underwater weapon systems, airborne weapon systems, ground support equipment and product life cycle support.

To upgrade its technological capability, the firm has made a paradigm shift in its manufacturing processes by leveraging niche technologies, adopting practices like industry 4.0, and operating latest surface mounted devices assembly lines, said a press release on Thursday.

