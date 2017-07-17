BDL set for a big push

Critical defence equipment provider Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will invest anywhere between ₹1,600 and ₹1,700 crore over the next three to four years on its two upcoming facilities — the Missile Integration Complex at Ibrahimpatnam near here and at Amaravati in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting here, Chairman and Managing Director V. Udaya Bhaskar said the expansion plans are in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on ‘Make in India’ policy. It would also showcase India’s might in the comity of nations, he pointed out.

Currently, BDL has three manufacturing facilities, in Kanchanbagh here, one in Bhanur of Medak district and another at Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. Phase one works, with an investment of ₹500 crore over a period of three years were completed recently at Ibrahimpatnam and Amaravati, he told The Hindu.

A significant shift in policy was the go-ahead that BDL had received from the Centre for bringing in the best of technology and defence from across the globe — including from nations like Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, to name a few, he said.

“Our technical experts are already on the hunt for not just products but more importantly to get the technology and make them right here in India,” said the BDL chief, adding that it did not matter from which country they got the technology, as long as it is path-breaking.

Exports

If this policy of getting the best from other countries was novel enough, what was also significant was BDL stepping up its exports programme. “We have bagged an order for $20 million to supply torpedoes for the Myanmar Navy. While this may be a small beginning, we are delighted at the vast market that we now know, exists,” he said, failing to hide his excitement.

As for BDL’s turnover, he said they had done ₹4,800 crore till this March and that they are confident of crossing the ₹5,000 crore mark this financial year. At a macro level, they were very hopeful of reaching more milestones in the coming years what with the focus being specifically on enhancing BDL’s product range, especially its weapon systems. The order of the day, considering the environment is expanding on quantity and the depth of its product range.