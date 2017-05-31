BDL performance gets awards

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has been conferred with the Raksha Mantri’s Institutional Award for Excellence in performance for the year 2014-15 as well as the Group/Individual award in innovation category for the same year.

It was presented to BDL Chairman and Managing Director V. Udaya Bhaskar and Director (Production) V. Gurudatta Prasad by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Tuesday. A mini-ratna category-1 defence public sector undertaking, the firm had achieved a record turnover of ₹4,872 crore in 2016-17 and a compound annual growth rate of 39.89% over the last three years. Group/Individual award for Innovation category was presented to Director (Technical) K. Diwakar, Additional General Manager (Design & Engineering) M. Sreedhar Rao and team by the Union Minister. The award has been given in recognition to the efforts made in design and development of Amogha-1 anti-tank guided missile, a Defence Ministry spokesman informed.