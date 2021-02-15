BDL integrated long range missiles final production batch flagged off

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 00:02 IST

LRSAM is jointly developed by DRDO and IAI Israel to equip latest ships of Indian Navy

The final production batch of Long Range Surface to Air Missiles (LRSAM), designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with various industry partners and integrated by BDL, was flagged off at the APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, here in the presence of Secretary, DDR&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy and Defence Machine Design Establishment (DMDE) director Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar on Sunday.

LRSAM is jointly developed by DRDO and IAI Israel to equip latest ships of Indian Navy. This missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. It is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. This state-of-the-art weapon system is designed with active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.

LRSAM system end-to-end performance has been successfully demonstrated through number of user flight trials from Indian Naval ships. This weapon system has been successfully put under production and delivered to Indian Navy.

Mr. Reddy highlighted the importance of indigenous production efforts and complimented the industries that have established the manufacturing facilities and successfully executed the production orders in achieving the goal towards ‘Make in India’. He also commended the efforts of Missile System Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA), DG (NAI) in streamlining the production activities at various industries across the country, leading to delivery of missiles with aerospace quality standards.

Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar appreciated the efforts of DRDO for successfully completing the production order and strengthening air defence capability of Indian Navy. He also urged DRDO to design and develop similar advanced weapon systems meeting futuristic warfare, a press release said.