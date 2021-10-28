BDL holds Gram Sabha

HYDERABAD

28 October 2021 21:59 IST

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) organised a Gram Sabha at Bhanur village in Sangareddy district on Thursday, where its chief vigilance officer Upender Vennam administered the ‘Integrity Pledge’ to about 200 persons explaining the menace of corruption and benefits of transparency, accountability and integrity in one’s life.

Posters depicting information on PIDPI (Public Interest Disclosure & Protection of Informers) in Telugu were displayed to spread awareness in the village. A skit, delivering a message on the ill-effects of corruption, was also organised. BDL, Bhanur unit head and GM Ch Ramesh Babu, General Manager L. Kishan, sarpanch P. Srinivas Yadav and others were present.

