BDL gets a shot in the arm

Upgrading its technology to set up new infrastructure

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is upgrading its technology to set up new infrastructure for surface-mount technology, high performance computing facility, seeker facility centre, warhead production facility, high temperature carbon composite state-of-the-art central stores and environmental testing facility.

“This will further strengthen the existing infrastructure facilitating capacity expansion as well as help in offering complete solution to customers. We are also expanding entire product portfolios and diversifying into new areas like mines, anti-submarine warfare suite and anti-drone system,” said chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra on Friday.

Among the new projects are development cum production partner/production agency in the smart anti-airfield weapon system and vertically launched short range surface to air missiles, he said at the 52nd Formation Day celebrations at its various units and offices.

The firm was aiming to enter the global market by offering exportable products to friendly countries though it is already armed with ‘very good’ order book from the Indian Armed forces, he said, and urged the employees to continue to work hard with diligence to execute the orders by meeting the committed delivery schedule.

Besides, BDL has been helping hospitals and government by providing deep freezers to the Telangana government, oxygen generator plants, organising COVID awareness programmes in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Bhupalapally and Kothagudem in Telangana.

Nationwide, it has contributed for construction of 1,000-bed COVID specialised hospital in New Delhi, contribution for construction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute COVID Hospital at Lucknow and contribution for oxygen support facility at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences, it added.